Leonardo DiCaprio, the worst quarantine roommate: when Jonah Hill had to live with the Titanic actor nnda nnlt | FAME

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jonah Hill They are two renowned actors who have formed a great emotional bond. They trust each other so much that when the confinement began due to the COVID-19 pandemic, back in 2020, they both decided to live together, because coincidentally at that time they were shooting the Netflix movie “don’t look up”.

Although it seemed like a great idea to them to share their days in the same house, some discrepancies when choosing what activities to distract themselves with while they were locked up, made the coexistence not the best.

And it is that For the actor of “Moneyball”, science and fiction series and movies are not to his liking, so he would never sit down to watch one of themAt least that’s how it was until he began his coexistence with the protagonist of “Titanic”, who practically forced him to watch this type of production.

Next, we tell you why it is said that Leo is considered the “worst roommate” after living for several weeks with his Jonah, with whom he shared roles in 2013 in the film “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill on the red carpet for the UK premiere of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” in central London in January 2014. (Photo: Ben Stansall / AFP)

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, THE WORST QUARANTINE ROOMMATE

Although initially, the idea of ​​​​accompanying each other during confinement due to the pandemic seemed like a good idea, when both actors had to agree to choose what to distract themselves with, certain frictions arose.

“While we were locked up during the filming of the movie [’No mires arriba’], Leonardo DiCaprio and I decided to live together in Boston. We couldn’t go to restaurants, so we shared a house and watched tons of movies.”Jonah Hill told W. Magazine.

Therefore, what would mean a moment of distraction, for Hill it was a great torture, since they had very different interests: while for the interpreter of Seth in “Superbad” science and fiction is the worst, for the protagonist “The aviator ” everything related to that genre is the best.

When Leonardo DiCaprio arrived to attend a press conference on the film “Once upon a time… in Hollywood” at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. (Photo: Sebastién Berda / AFP)

“THE MANDALORIAN” WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DIFFERENCES

Although Hill did not like that type of content, DiCaprio made an effort to watch “The Mandalorian” together and literally convinced him.

“Leo made me see”The Mandalorian‘ when we were doing ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and it was like: Baby Yoda was so cute, but I didn’t give a fuck because I didn’t know a thing about it or what was going on. I used to have a rule: if it didn’t happen or it can’t happen, then I wouldn’t be interested because I lose concentration.”, counted.

Once the Netflix movie finished shooting, they both went home and, for obvious reasons, Jonah Hill didn’t get caught up in the magic of “Star Wars.” What he does recognize that he is a fan of is “Game of Thrones”.