Leonardo DiCaprio made a request to the Congress of the Argentine Nation

The actor and movie star, Leonardo DiCaprio, used social networks to make a direct request to the Congress of the Argentine Nation. Using the argument of global importance that comes with the wetland in the province of Córdoba, the environmentalist requested treatment of the bill for the creation of the Ansenuza National Park and Reserve.

Ansenuza National Park in Cordoba

The place that DiCaprio spoke about on his social networks is a mirror of water with variable salinity and surface area, which around 600,000 hectares. Córdoba has the largest lake area in the country, the largest salt lake in South America and the fifth largest in the world.

The characteristics of the place make it become a unique habitat for hundreds of thousands of birds and other animals, as the actor showed in the image he posted on Instagram.

The environmentalist and actor joined the request formally made days ago by the organizations of Natura International Argentina and Aves argentinas. In the month of August 2021, the Provincial Law on the reserve and now the celebrity’s request is for the sanction of the National Law that will allow progress with the creation of the Reserve and the Ansenuza National Park, they reported from Natura International Argentina.

DiCaprio on social media

Through the Instagram account, the Hollywood actor recalled the sanction of the initiative in the Provincial Congress and remarked that “the creation of the Ansenuza National Park would protect Mar Chiquita Lake and the Rio Dulce wetlands (a key biodiversity area and wildland of global importance) in perpetuity, preserving and sustaining thousands of wildlife and an extraordinary abundance of waterfowl for generations to come.”

In addition, in the request, DiCaprio added that “the Argentine government is ready to take the last steps necessary to make the Ansenuza National Park a reality. This designation is a dream shared by the local communities, the government of the province of Córdoba, the Administration of National Parks, the Ministry of the Environment of Argentina, Aves Argentinas, Fundación Wyss, Natura Internacional Argentina and Rewild”.