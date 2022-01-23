La Nación / They presented the expedition documentary “Faces of the river”

Within the framework of a press conference held at the Sacramento Brewing Co., the official launch of the documentary entitled “Faces of the River” was carried out, a production by Henry Maillet and Jeff Wong. It is a 60-minute audiovisual production in which the Paraguay River will be shown from Bahía Negra to Paso de Patria.

For this realization, its directors traveled along the Paraguay River; that is, about 1,300 km, in a wooden canoe for six months. The expedition began in October 2019 and ended in April 2020.

In addition to conducting studies and research on the impact of climate change in the area, they collected data, as well as videos, photographs of the majestic landscapes, natural and cultural riches, and interviews with the inhabitants of the different locations that were collected and documented. , which will see the light through this material.

“We created this project to explore the meaning of the river for the people who live along its banks. We travel with the aim of meeting people and knowing their perspective of the importance of the river and its conservation and the protagonists that we present are the different riverside communities, that is why it is called ‘Faces of the river’”, revealed Maillet.

During the adventure, the filmmakers were able to connect with school principals and youth, and work with students and teachers, covering a wide variety of topics such as environmental stewardship, sustainable development, civic engagement, and traditional culture.

At the same time, they found that riparian communities around the world are feeling the impacts of climate change, with reduced access to water, declining food production, degraded fisheries, and extra costs of doing business. Henry Maillet is a professional with a degree in Public Policy and Social Entrepreneurship from the University of Virginia; while Jeff Wong received his accounting and finance degree from Georgetown University. They both served in the Peace Corps.