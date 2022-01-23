La Nación / FocusEconomics already projects an economic slowdown in Paraguay

Paraguay’s economic growth is expected to slow this year after a strong recovery projected for 2021. The moderation will be due in part to a statistical effect, as strong public and private spending will sustain activity, says international consultancy FocusEconomics. in their Latin Focus report.

That said, fairly high government debt levels and extreme weather events, such as severe droughts, are key downside risks to the outlook. “FocusEconomics panelists forecast the economy to expand 3.5% in 2022, down 0.1 percentage point from last month’s estimate, and 3.9% in 2023.” , mentions.

With this, the consultant joins some local institutions that have already reduced the economic forecasts in Paraguay, taking into account the unexpected climatic situation. Thus, it is expected that more private and multilateral entities will join in the reduction of expectations for Paraguay this year.

The economy continued to grow in the third quarter, albeit at a slower pace of 3.8% year-on-year after expanding 13.9% in the previous quarter. The slowdown was due to a moderation in domestic demand, with private, public and capital spending growing at slower rates, mentions Latin Focus.

Still, a tighter labor market and stronger household credit growth are likely to help support consumption, despite mounting price pressures over the period.

For its part, the foreign sector weighed on global growth. Moving into the fourth quarter, the recovery is likely to have slowed further as activity grew at the slowest pace in eight months in October.

More positively, household credit growth picked up to a five-month high in the same month, likely supporting spending. In early January, the authorities announced lines of credit for debt refinancing and tax cuts for agricultural and livestock producers until the end of September, to help them face a severe drought, international analysts indicate.