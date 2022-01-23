La Jornada – Carry out the revocation exercise, safe and urgent: Murayama

The Federal Electoral Registry Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) unanimously approved the preliminary report on the verification process of the percentage of signatures supporting the revocation of the mandate and their identification on the nominal list. As of January 19, 3 million 27 thousand 845 valid registrations were reported, which correspond to 3.29 percent of what was required.

Likewise, in 24 entities of the Mexican Republic, the requirement of 3 percent of their nominal list has been met, which exceeds the 17 that were required.

The president of the commission, Ciro Murayama, highlighted that with these figures it can be affirmed that the revocation of the mandate went from being a probability to “a certain fact of certain and urgent realization”. Given this, he assured that “the INE will comply with its constitutional obligation to bring voting booths closer to citizens so that they can participate in this democratic exercise.”

Regarding what will happen with the rest of the support collected, René Miranda, executive director of the commission, pointed out that the report establishes the reasons for proposing to the Institute’s General Council “the need to continue with the verification, quantification, capture and certifies all the signatures received”, and thereby “honor the will of the citizens” of those who participated. Which will cost an additional 6.3 million pesos.

At the request of the councilor Uuc-kib Espadas and the councilor Carla Humphrey, who expressed their concern about the resources required to carry out these activities, given the “economic strangulation” and because there is still no response from the Ministry of Finance and Credit Public to know if there would be more budget, Miranda explained that the established cost contemplates concluding the works at the end of February.

“In this assessment, it should be considered that the conclusion of the first review of a little more than 3 million support signatures and the second review of more than 7 million records would require continuity of activities until the end of February of this year. , so it would be necessary to authorize by the Executive General Board the additional resources to attend to said activity”, he said.

Among the works that are under development or about to start is the sample review, the holding of hearings on invalid signatures and inconsistencies, and the compilation of the final report of the results.