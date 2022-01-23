La Jornada – 51,368 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours

With 51 thousand 368 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in 24 hours, Mexico closes the week with the speed of infections in an unstoppable rise and accumulates 4 million 646 thousand 957 cases since the health crisis began.

The daily report of the Ministry of Health on the situation of the pandemic indicates this Saturday that the occupancy rate of hospitals continues to increase and already covers 41 percent of general beds and 24 percent of those with an artificial fan. .

364 deaths from the disease were confirmed, the highest number so far in January, for a total of 303,085 deaths.

It was reported that 362,512 people were infected in the last 14 days and are considered active cases, which are equivalent to 7.4 percent of the total registered since the start of the health emergency.

The first epidemiological week of 2022 – from January 2 to 8 – closes with an increase of 164 percent in the number of estimated cases compared to the previous one.

On Friday, 716 thousand 751 vaccines were applied and a cumulative of 159 million 634 thousand 439 doses were administered, with which 83 million 271 thousand 518 people have been vaccinated, of which 93 percent have a complete vaccination schedule , and seven percent, half scheme.