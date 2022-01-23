Kris Jenner dedicates moving farewell message to André Leon Talley

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch is known for rubbing shoulders with big names in entertainment as well as in the fashion world. After the death of the former creative director of Vogue, Kris Jenner dedicated a moving farewell message to André Leon Talley.

the news portal TMZ unveiled the sudden death of André Leon Talley at 73 years of age. The fashion icon died of unknown causes at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

Kris Jenner fires André Leon Talley

The American businesswoman commonly takes advantage of her social networks to congratulate her friends and family. this time to Chris Jenner Unfortunately, she had to use her Instagram account to say goodbye to someone who was a great loved one for her and her family.

“I am very sad to learn about the passing of André Leon Talley. We shared memorable moments together and I will always remember how kind he was to me and my family.”, he shared Chris Jenner to continue with good memories with him and his family. “This was a very special evening at the Valentino house in honor of Kim and Kanye’s wedding. We will always remember you. Rest in peace Andre.”.

André Leon Talley was director of the famous fashion magazine in its American version, Vogue. He was also the right hand of the editor in chief of the same magazine, Anna Wintour.