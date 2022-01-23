Kim Kardashian’s lack of Instagram following suggests she’s possessive of rumored Beau Pete Davidson

From November 2021, Keeping up with the Kardashian Star Kim Kardashian has reportedly been dating saturday night live star Pete Davidson. Davidson did a New Year’s Eve special in Miami with singer Miley Cyrus while Kardashian celebrated the new year with her family in Los Angeles. Online celebrity sleuths who have been following the situation claim that Kardashian apparently no longer follows Cyrus on Instagram. What does this mean?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an unlikely couple

It’s been almost a year since Kardashian split from husband Kanye West (now legally known as Ye). They have both returned to the dating scene recently.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker