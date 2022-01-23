Kim Kardashian’s lack of Instagram following suggests she’s possessive of rumored Beau Pete Davidson

From November 2021, Keeping up with the Kardashian Star Kim Kardashian has reportedly been dating saturday night live star Pete Davidson. Davidson did a New Year’s Eve special in Miami with singer Miley Cyrus while Kardashian celebrated the new year with her family in Los Angeles. Online celebrity sleuths who have been following the situation claim that Kardashian apparently no longer follows Cyrus on Instagram. What does this mean?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an unlikely couple

It’s been almost a year since Kardashian split from husband Kanye West (now legally known as Ye). They have both returned to the dating scene recently.

The rumors began in October when Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were spotted together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, according to People. The couple dressed fairly casually with Kardashian in leather pants and Davidson in a T-shirt and hoodie.

Since then, they have been seen dining on Staten Island, where Davidson is from, together on his birthday and in the Bahamas on vacation. While neither has spoken publicly about their alleged relationship, it is widely believed that they are a couple.

The couple was most recently seen out and about in Los Angeles in January at Jon & Vinny’s pizza. The couple also bought ice cream for dessert at a local pharmacy.

An inside source told People that after the rocky split from West, Davidson is a refreshing change in Kardashian’s life. They explained to her that he was exactly what she needed after the divorce. They went on to say that she needed someone to make her laugh and have a good time with.

Is there drama with another superstar?

According to PageSix, Cyrus’s fan account @MileyEdition said that Kardashian was following the “Party in the USA” singer on Instagram on December 10. That same day, Cyrus and Davidson appeared together on the show tonight. PageSix reported later that day, after the talk show appearance, Cyrus returned to Davidson’s condo.

On January 4, Kardashian was reportedly no longer on Cyrus’ Instagram follower list.

Davidson and Cyrus hosted a New Year’s Eve special in Miami on December 31. During the event, Davidson and Cyrus, 29, performed a cover of Will Smith’s “Miami.” A minor wardrobe malfunction aside, the show went off without a hitch.

Prior to that special, Cyrus is alleged to have “made the moves” on Davidson while doing press to promote the event. Cyrus serenaded her on The Tonight Show, singing “It should have been me.” A coincidence? Or was the lyrics directed at Kardashian?

After the special, Davidson and Kardashian went to the Bahamas together on a private jet. Kardashian is also reported to have requested to be considered legally single in the midst of her divorce from West. Kardashian has four children with West, who recently began dating actress Julia Fox. According to People, Fox used to be a big fan of keeping up with the Kardashians.

Davidson reportedly dated most recently Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor. In the past, he has been rumored to have dated other celebrities such as Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia Gerber. Davidson was also once engaged to Ariana Grande.

People’s source says that Kardashian is impressed with how much effort Davidson is making to see her. They explained that the trip to the Bahamas was her idea and that Kardashian had a wonderful time during the vacation.

The source went on to say that the couple is really attracted to each other. Davidson is said to fully understand that Kardashian’s priority has to be her children. They work hard to make plans to see each other between two busy schedules.

