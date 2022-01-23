Kevin Smith talks about the Superman movie he started writing for Ben Affleck

Everyone recognizes Ben Affleck in the role of the Dark Knight. A heroic role that he has not been able to fully exploit, due to the fact that the project of a film directed by himself about Gotham’s vigilante was canceled by Warner Bros.. But this is not the first time that the producer prevents the actor from putting on the tights of a DC character, since the film director and screenwriter Kevin Smith has told in The Never-Weres from yahoo who wrote a Superman movie that starred Affleck.

The possibility of Kevin Smith directing a movie of the hero in the red cape was totally laughable a few years ago, however the director had just premiered the successful Mallrats next to Affleck and his ability, talent and work as a comic book writer made him a real gold mine for the production company Warner to relaunch Clark Kent, years after the first version by Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve. Unfortunately for the fans, Smith fell out with producer Jon Peters for delivery options.

“I was writing it for Affleck. Ben was warming up. As if it were there. I think they hired him to Armageddon”, pointed out the director of clerks to the media powered by Yahoo. Smith, who is a close friend of the actor, praised him as the only one capable of representing the hero of the S on his chest: “Affleck is a fucking giant, as if he was built like a superhero, built like a giant action figure, particularly with the height. Then put the muscles there too. So in my head and heart, it was always Ben and Michael Rooker.”

Rooker, who Marvel fans will know for his role as Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy was Smith’s first choice to play Lex Luthor, contrary to the express wishes of producer Peters, that he wanted Sean Penn in the role because this had just been nominated for an Oscar.

Thus Smit quoted Peters: “Look in Penn’s eyes in that movie, he has haunted eyes, the eyes of a killer.”. Although they may seem like two very different directors, Smith ended by mentioning that what he wanted to achieve was something very similar to what Zack Snyder did. “I wanted to reinvent it. I wanted something gritty, graphic and adult. Basically, he wanted what Zack Snyder finally did.”