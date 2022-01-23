Kendall Jenner poses in the snow wearing a bikini and furry Miu Miu boots

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner she arrived in Aspen, Colorado, ready to have fun. The hobby of the modeling star turned into a tequila businesswoman it is well documented, but the tourist city is not limited to the slopes. In the last 48 hours, he has enjoyed dinner at the Matsuhisa sushi restaurant, a round of shopping with his friend Fai Khadra and, of course, lots of skiing. However, as one of the most prominent social media personalities, Jenner he had to make time for at least one viral post, and his choice did not disappoint. This afternoon, Jenner updated his instagram with bikini snapshots that defy the weather and that immediately made people talk. Posing in front of a snowy background with sunglasses, a string bikini and furry moon boots for Miu Miu’s fall 2021 collection, Jenner ignored the frigid temperature to create a memorable image.

This is not the first time Jenner marks a trip to Aspen with a selfie snowy in bikini. In 2018, she and her older sister Kourtney They shared cheeky photos of themselves in two tiny pastel pieces as they braved the elements. Back then, Jenner She completed the look with a furry ski hat, Adidas boots, and a cup of hot cocoa. This time, Jenner appears to have followed Kim’s lead. His leather shoes are similar to those kardashian took with his now infamous ‘furkini’ during a trip to Utah with her children and her then-husband, Kanye West, in 2015.