Keanu Reeves targeted in a bizarre death hoax

Keanu Reeves fans were terrified after some clickbait ads began circulating online. The post in question revolves around Reeves’ encounter with a “tragic end,” filling articles and social media everywhere.

Reeves is currently enjoying massive success and viral acclaim online thanks to the John Wick movies, his refreshingly positive lifestyle, and everything that came before him. The Matrix Revolutions just premiered on HBO Max and in theaters, so it’s no surprise that Reeves is a bit more visible now than at other times of the year. But it’s the execution that makes people feel upset.

My Facebook feed has been littered with this #clickbait shit story with zero likes and/or comments from multiple sources. Kean is fine. No one will believe your fucking tragic story.

But also, can someone in the comments verify that Keanu is okay? Just for peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/QfIg4FoHRd

— Jaime Ponce 🧢 ☂ (@TheRealJaimeP) January 14, 2022

In the post that has been circulating, a headline reads: “A tragic end for Keanu Reeves.” If you feel like clicking the link, you will be taken to a site that quickly becomes a viral attempt to sell CBD products. In fact, by the end of the article, the tragic ending has become a semi-announcement for the company.

Joining Reeves in the article are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Hart, Matthew McConaughey, and others. None of this seems to be real at all, especially testimonials from celebrities singing the praises of a brand.

Many on social media weighed in on the ad after stumbling across it. “Today on crazy Tumblr ads trying to make me believe a celeb is dead or something,” wrote one. “Block this type of advertising as False BS. You won’t get that one again, but also warn your group to look for the word Sponsored. That tells you it’s pure BS right there,” added another.

Some also noted that Reeves isn’t the only celebrity being preyed upon by these viral ads. A similar headline is headed by a photo of Willie Nelson in a Facebook post. It should also be noted that the headline itself reads Jeopardy! in the same way as the TV show, so it seems the trivia series is also being used to help spread them online.

Fortunately, nothing is wrong with Reeves or Nelson. And while Willie Nelson’s relationship with marijuana is pretty clear by now, it can’t be confirmed that either of them use CBD. It just feels like a random walk through dubious online acts.