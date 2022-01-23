Katy Perry shows off her relaxed style with a pink suit and summer accessories

Katy Perry shows off her relaxed style with a pink suit and the most popular summer accessories | Photo: Special

The singer Katy Perry shows off her relaxed style with a pink suit and the most popular accessories of the summer in one of his well-known trips with her husband Orlando Bloom, now they were in charge of knowing the capital of the Czech Republic, the majestic city with a beautiful historical center, with colorful baroque buildings and gothic churches, Prague.

Katherine Elizabeth Hudson, better known by her stage name Katy Perry, has been characterized by her taste for accessories that combine perfectly with each of her popular songs, now with a mix of all the summer trends gives his followers a photograph that highlights his relaxing style on a day of travel.

You can read: Apple cider vinegar, Katy Perry’s favorite because it reduces abdominal fat

Dressed entirely in pink, Katy Perry wore a two-piece suit, surely wrinkled a little from long walks through Prague, a city she visited with her partner with whom she recently had her first daughter, Daisy DoveBloom. In addition, the interpreter dark-horse She accompanied the Barbie pink color of her outfit with the most seen accessories on celebrities.

to their 36 years old, looked radiant like any 20-year-old, as a multi-colored crocheted hat completed her summer outfit from the also american model, smiling and with the mask on her chin, Katy Perry even made the famous symbol of love and peace to pose very happily in the photo.

The composer of I Kissed a Girl, that threw her to the fame in the year 2008 She also preferred one of the top accessories in this season of the year, the necklaces with acrylic figures, which are already worn by all the famous in earrings, rings and bracelets, Katy Perry was not far behind and used a pendant full of different figures.

Along with a Monalisa painting, Katy Perry also showed an item that has been one of the most used in recent seasons and that has been known to remain the favorite of all and also of all celebs, it is a fanny pack that in this case, the also businesswoman that born October 25, 1984 wears in black.

With her hair pulled back and pointing to the painted pictures, Katy Perry smiled at the camera full of attitude, in a series of photos published on her official Instagram account, the Russell Brand’s ex-wife detailed how much fun it was trip to prague, which is also known as “City of a Hundred Towers”.

Visit our YouTube channel Soy Carmín

Recently the singer Katy Perry also dazzled her fans walking through the streets of Paris, France, while attending a dinner of the prestigious brand Louis Vuitton Parfum which was also attended by Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. In a black mini dress with a high neck and long sleeves, the smile performer left more than one with a square eye.

You can read: Cuba authorizes the use of the Abdala vaccine, the first created in Latin America

But the trips continue, because before arriving in Paris, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent a few days in Turkey, where they kissed at the edge of an infinity pool at the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort. “To infinity and beyond”, was the message with which he described the image, the originally from Santa Barbara, California, United States on social networks.