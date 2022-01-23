Katy Perry bleaches her eyebrows to become ‘Tinker Bell’

6/6

The makeup of the American was also a great success, being bright and very much in keeping with the character of Tinker Bell, with green eyeshadow and pink lipstick. The famous also documented the process of her prosthetics in her ears, which were very pointed and fine.





The truth is that, fortunately for many, Katy returned to her original eyebrows just a few minutes after the end of the program, as she made it known in another publication. “I’m going to paint my eyebrows again,” she put in.





And you… what did you think of the singer’s costume for this show, which has become the best pretext to explore both beauty and fashion looks?



