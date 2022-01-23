Katy Perry becomes the queen of hearts with this look

two/6

The famous 36-year-old did not miss the opportunity to share one of her most theatrical outfits of this 2021 on Instagram, uploading two photos in a Haute Couture look belonging to the firm Viktor & Rolf, this for the premiere of American Idol. Showing off her new mommy glow, Katy appears staring up at the ceiling, hands outstretched, this to show off the red and pink hearts that this piece had to the sides and in their sleeves, all in 3D form.

If these reasons were not surprising (and quite original), the creation itself turned out to be quite an art, since it had a structure in the form of trench coat, with the edges defined by a tone metal, as well as a belt that highlighted her silhouette and structure of the skirt, which had a tulle inside.