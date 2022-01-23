Kardashian Fans Slam Kanye West As ‘Childish’ As Kim Opens Up About Nasty Fight Over ‘Band-Aid’ In Resurfaced KUWTK Clip

KARDASHIAN fans criticized Kanye West for his behavior after Kim recalled a nasty fight the two had over a “band-aid” in a new clip from KUWTK.

The former couple have had trouble navigating their relationship following their split in February.

Fans sided with Kim after a past argument between the pair resurfaced in an old video from the show, calling the rapper “ridiculous.”

In the clip, the model detailed the disagreement with her sister Khloe, explaining that it started because she “wouldn’t give him a Band-Aid.”

Khloe seemed taken aback after hearing the topic of discussion as Kim continued the story.

“I said, ‘You looked in the right place, here’s a Band-Aid.'” He didn’t like that one,” Kim began, noticeably upset by her then-husband’s response.

“So he wanted another one so there was a Band-Aid in there and I put it on him,” he recalled before revealing the new number saying, “He didn’t like the color of the Band-Aid.”

The SKIMS founder then explained how she proceeded to search for a suitable Band-Aid for the 41-year-old artist, going through her children’s stash to find a “Jesus Band-Aid.”

However, her ex-husband wasn’t happy with that option either, replying, “I’ve slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure you find the best outfit and let me walk out with a Band-Aid of Jesus.”

She continued, “He said I should have a skin-colored Band-Aid. And I’m like, so I’m running to find three different colored Band-Aids when I have three kids to look after.”

Viewers voiced their thoughts on the feud on Reddit after the original poster shared the caption, “Was this really what life was like with Kanye? 😬 Jesus, take the wheel.”

Another person agreed commenting: “I’m crying, his ridiculousness has no limits 😂😂😂😂”

A third user appeared to side with Kim from the ring writing, “He’s a grown man**. You can get your own Band-Aids.”

While a fourth fan echoed from Kim’s corner replying, “I can’t imagine being so messy and childish.”

Kim filed for divorce from rapper Donda in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

The two share four children together: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Pslam, two.

KANYE DRAMA

While they were hoping for a friendly co-parenting relationship without separation, the pair haven’t been on the best of terms lately, prompting the reality star to raise her confidence.

The latest blow came when Kanye claimed he was prevented from entering Kim’s house and was banned from his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he ended up attending.

The rapper also threatened Kim’s new man Pete in his new song Eazy.

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family. [and] they are not happy with what has happened in the last few days,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

The source added that Kim is “hopeful the divorce will be resolved soon” and that she’s “ready for that chapter to be closed for good,” even if Kanye will remain in the picture as a father.

NEW SECURITY

Kim’s reported move to hire a new security team for her $60 million home came just days after Kanye’s Instagram tirade about not getting the birthday invite from Chicago.

The source added to Us Weekly that “there were always two parties planned.”

“Kim was shocked to learn that he released a video about not being invited to his party.

“That is not true and as soon as he asked to come they gave him the location.”

Kim “would not deny him access to the children,” the source added.

They said she “just wants more boundaries and structure, a set parenting plan.”

The increased security measures would also come because Kanye also bought the house across the street, and because Kim feared the situation could escalate.

DISC TRACK

Just a few weeks earlier, Kanye was professing his love for his ex-wife in hopes of reuniting their family, even though they both moved on with new love interests.

Kim is dating SNL star Pete Davidson, 28, while Kanye has been getting close to actress Julia Fox.

Kanye has made his feelings known for Kim’s boyfriend when he threatened to “kick the comedian’s ass” in a new dissenting song.

A snippet of the song, which the rapper did with The Game, was recently leaked and features Ye talking about her ex’s new man.

The new track, called Eazy, social media filtering last week, and Kim’s ex addressed her new boyfriend, Pete, directly in the lyrics.

Kanye rapped at one point: “God saved me from the accident, just so I could beat Pete Davidson.”

laughing

But while Kim seems to be taking her ex’s threats seriously, Pete reportedly thinks it’s all a joke.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” the source continued. “Not only that, he thinks everything [tabloid drama with him, Kanye and Kim] It `s hilarious.

“He loves it.”

However, he acknowledges that his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has put him under another level of scrutiny.

The insider continued, “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden.”

Another source told the outlet that Kanye’s breakaway song has had a positive impact on Kim and Pete’s relationship, stating, “All the craziness with Kanye this past week has brought Kim and Pete closer.”

Kim Kardashian runs on treadmill after ‘stressing out’ over ex-husband Kanye West threatening to ‘kick Pete Davidson’s butt’