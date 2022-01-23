Johnny Depp will debut in French cinema

Johnny Depp he was banished from Hollywood but not from international cinema, or at least that’s what it seems. In the last few hours, international media have announced that the famous American actor is already preparing to start filming a new movie in France.

This would be Depp’s debut in French cinema. The actor lived in that country for many years, so he handles the language very well, according to press reports.

Depp will play the king louis xv in the new feature film by the acclaimed French actress and director Maiwenn, which does not yet have a title. In addition, the filmmaker will accompany the actor as the protagonist of the film, giving life to the countess Jeanne duBarry, last mistress of that king.

Although the details of the plot are unknown, it would be a biographical film of the monarch and his almost 60 years on the throne. This king is well remembered, as he went from being the beloved of the French to being one of the least loved for his constant waste and his lovers.

The film by the French director, known for films like “Polisse” and “Mon Roi,” will be shot at the Palace of Versailles and other locations in Paris.

In accordance with The Hollywood Reporter, the tape will be produced by Why Not Productions; while Wild Bunch International will handle worldwide sales and present the project at the European Film Market next February in Berlin.

Read also: Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in a multiple collision in Los Angeles

After the mess with his ex Amber Heard

The French film would mark the return of Johnny Depp to the recording sets, after the controversy that arose after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence.

In addition, at the end of 2020, the actor lost a lawsuit against the British newspaper The Sun, which cataloged him as a violent husband with the star of Acquaman. Due to this, several contracts that he had already signed to star in some productions fell through and he had to face unemployment in Hollywood, which closed all the doors to return to acting.

During the three weeks of hearings, in July 2020, Depp strove to show that he had never hit Heard despite the violent relationship that the couple had, married from 2015 to 2017. Therefore, the sentence against the actor was final. and it was determined that he assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and that he made her “fear for her life” up to three times.

Months after the resolution, in March 2021, the British Court of Appeals refused to admit an appeal raised by Depp against the ruling.

The last film in which Johnny Depp participated was “Minamata”, a 2020 film based on the life of war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

rad