John Krasinski could become one of the Fantastic Four

fantastic4.png

However, this would not be all, since as has been rumored in recent weeks, they could have multiple cameos. Among the most anticipated surprises is the appearance of the X-Men, which could make your income form in the continuation. Another potential appearance is that of The Fantastic Four, whose feature film would be in development within the Marvel studios and would be directed by Jon Watts. The truth is that this does not come just like that, but is accompanied by a strong rumor.

The latest speculation suggests that John Krasinski could be added as Mr Fantastic. If confirmed, fans could see their long-awaited fan casting take place, as fans have long been clamoring for Krasinski to fill the role of reed richards. The actor is no stranger to these rumors, since he assured that he would love to play Mr. Fantastic if he had the chance. “I would love to do it. I think being a part of the Marvel world would be awesome anyway, and the fact that people consider me for that level of role would be awesome,” the actor said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

image.png

Do not forget that another of the favorites to join the Fantastic family is Emily Blunt, the British actress, who is also Krasinski’s wife in real life, has been a fan candidate to put herself in the shoes of Sue Storm, the invisible woman. Although she has admitted feeling flattered, has not shown much interest in joining the MCU. She was even one of the first candidates to play Black Widow, but she declined the offer.

