Joe Biden makes HISTORICAL investment for the production of microchips in the US

It is no secret to anyone that things have not turned out as Joe Biden would have wanted, which is why he has had to resort to new investments to get back up in the leagues.

It is important to add that at the beginning of his mandate, the president of the United States has had to deal little by little with the pressures, although his popularity has been declining.

Related news

It is worth mentioning that this Friday, January 21, Biden arrives with news that leaves a pretty good taste in the mouth by assuring that it is a historic investment.

This is an amount of 20 billion dollars for Intel, to produce semiconductors in the United States, in a context of material shortages that feeds inflation.

“This is a truly historic investment in America for American workers,” he said.

And it is that the numbers in basic products in the United States have increased considerably, so it was very important that Congress approve a bill to strengthen manufacturing, development and research in order to alleviate the global shortage of semiconductors .

“I want to see Congress approve this law right now and have it on my table” to sign, the president said.

For its part, Intel announced today, January 21, that it will begin the construction of two semiconductor factories near the capital of the state of Ohio, Columbus, which should be ready by the end of the year.

It should be noted that all this is with the faithful objective of starting the production of chips, but it will not be until 2025 when they formally give the initial signal, because this cannot be before.

“Today’s announcement is the latest indicator of progress in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to accelerate domestic manufacturing of critical goods like semiconductors…and create good jobs,” the White House said in a statement.

And it is known that Intel plans to hire about three thousand new employees for these sites, whose construction will involve just over seven thousand workers, which will reduce the unemployment rate.

On the other hand, Biden lamented that in recent decades semiconductor manufacturers have left the United States and recalled that the country currently invests less than 1% of its GDP in research and development of chips, which has caused China to surpass them. in said sector.

“At the end of the day, this is about national security, economic security and jobs,” he said.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE