Joe Biden makes HISTORICAL investment for the production of microchips in the US

It is no secret to anyone that things have not turned out as Joe Biden would have wanted, which is why he has had to resort to new investments to get back up in the leagues.

It is important to add that at the beginning of his mandate, the president of the United States has had to deal little by little with the pressures, although his popularity has been declining.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker