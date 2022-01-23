Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would finally get engaged soon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be engaged soon | Instagram

There is a source near the Hollywood celebrity couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who affirms that soon they are going to get engaged again!

After their reconciliation after 17 years making their lives, having marriages and children, bennifer He returned in the middle of the year 2021 causing a strong emotion to his fans, which are millions.

The news began to circulate approximately 15 days after Jennifer Lopez ended her relationship with Álex Rodríguez at the beginning of the year, her followers immediately believed that she would return with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck as they were increasingly seen together.

What perhaps not many people knew is that they never stopped having communications, in fact they became very good friends, this was revealed by the actor in an interview.

Whenever the couple is seen together, their fans begin to sigh, especially because of Affleck’s treatment of the Diva from the Bronx He is a complete gentleman, he attends to her, he is on the lookout for the beautiful interpreter of “On The Floor” and he is always seen to be in love.

Without a doubt, they make an excellent couple, so it was a matter of time for both of them to commit, only that according to the US Weekly portal, the couple will return to commit this 2022.

JLo and Affleck began their relationship in 2002, a year later he proposed to the beautiful singer, model, dancer and actress, however they decided to end their relationship and with it their commitment for 2004, due to the tension they had for the media that besieged them constantly.

According to said portal, the couple is at their best, they are undoubtedly at their best and it is something that the singer commented on precisely in her message at the beginning of the year through a publication, in which she practically wanted to be a better person, especially emotionally.

This would also include being a better wife when the time comes obviously, their love seems to be moving fast, especially since the singer would apparently move to Los Angeles, in order to be closer to Ben Affleck, of course in the company of their children Emme and Max.

In the moment in which Jennifer Lopez and your loved one decide to share the news about their engagement, we are sure that the news will immediately become a trend, just as it happened with their reconciliation.