Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: why they separated

The ‘Bennifers’ no longer hide their love, but why did they separate 17 years ago? We tell you.

The favorite couple of the moment is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently made their relationship public through a photograph in which they appear kissing while enjoying a paradisiacal vacation.

The ‘Bennifer’, now they enjoy a second chapter in their love story and they are proving to all their fans the crazy theory that it is possible to return with the exes even if several years have passed.

Do not miss: The love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that could have a second chapter

In your case, J.Lo and Ben they resumed their relationship after 17 years and for this reason they are already one of the spoiled couples.

But the question is, why did they end their relationship? If they loved each other so much, why did they decide to be with other couples at that time? We tell you.

Just like now, when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were together in 2003, they became one of the most persecuted couples of the moment by the media and the paparazzi, so they never left them alone.

Despite the fact that the singer and the actor were used to this because they were public figures, there came a point where they both got tired of this and ended their relationship about to say yes at the altar.

The wedding was canceled and the couple announced their separation in January 2004 as we tell you here.

On some occasion, they revealed that the main reason why they decided to end the “Bennifer” story was due to the media pressure they experienced and assured that it was not treated for something else.

In fact, some time later they continued their lives. J.Lo married singer Marc Anthony and Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. They both had children with their partners.

17 years later, with children, failed marriages and even another proposal to the singer by baseball player ARod, Lopez and Affleck returned safer than ever.

Now the couple is more mature and apparently they have put aside their stress of being persecuted by the media, in fact, they seem to be handling it in the best way and are willing to continue their love story.