Japanese magazine seems to advance the announcement of a new Nintendo game

A new and interesting message has recently been published that is related to Nintendo. We are talking in this case about what seems to be the advance of a new game through the Nintendo Dream magazine.

New game on Nintendo Dream?

In the message below, we can see what appears to be an exclusive preview of a title through this Japanese magazine. In the past it has gotten some exclusive ads, so nothing is ruled out.

It seems that the game would be related to kirby, since the text appears mentioned with Kirby and the forgotten earth and next to an image of the pink ball. Dededaio’s translation indicates that the edition of the February 21st of the Japanese publication would reveal a “new game”.

It could be another game for the 30th anniversary of Kirby that we celebrate this year, although nothing is confirmed. We leave you with the message:

The new issue will be released on Monday, February 21. In addition to detailed news about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, we’ve also included a new game that we didn’t expect!… I have a feeling that a new title will be announced.

even if new game is not kirby related, it means that likely we are getting nintendo direct in the first half of the month

because of new game reveal https://t.co/WO4XTOwikH — ❄️ Klu 🐧(Comms are closed for now! 3/3) (@Dededaio) January 23, 2022

What do you think? Do you think it will be announced? something for nintendo switch? You can share it in the comments.

