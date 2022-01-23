It will be Smart Delivery and you will be able to spend the entire campaign cooperatively

A few weeks before we can enjoy it, more details of Dying Light 2 Stay Human for Xbox have been released. If you were thinking of playing the entire game together with another friend, you should know that the game will be playable in co-op right from the start and you will be able to beat the entire campaign this way.

Techland has also confirmed again that the SmartDelivery will be present in the game. Techland’s highly anticipated game will also be compatible with Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service. Thanks to this service, all Xbox One players will be able to upgrade their version of the game to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for free.

Everything that Dying Light 2 Stay Human offers us in cooperative

In addition to the prologue, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be fully playable in co-op. Yes, this also includes beating the game.

All those invited to the session will be able to keep the items they earn and the player’s progression.

The important decisions of the game will have to be made by all the players through votes, but it will be the host of the session who has the last word.

This week has been full of great news for Techland. Dying Light 2 Stay Human has already surpassed the number of 3 millions on Steam Wish List! It looks like The City will be abuzz with all the new citizens arriving on February 4th!