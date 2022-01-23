Is the Ridley Scott movie that flopped at the box office worth it? Here’s What You’re In For If You Give ‘The Last Duel’ A Chance – CINEMABLEND

When ‘The last duel’ premiered in theaters it passed without pain or glory. Despite its good reviews, the public did not manage to be completely interested, but here we tell you why you should give it a try.

Ridley Scott released two films based on real events in 2021. One told the story of a major fashion house with Lady Gaga leading the cast and giving the performance that would earn her a Golden Globe nomination. The other talks about a current theme despite taking place in France in the fourteenth century, con jodie eat playing Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman who denounces her sexual aggressor and tries to defend her honor. This is the premise of the last duel.

As already mentioned, the film is based on real events. Matt Damon was the one who discovered the history of what is considered the last duel of medieval France, andIt is recounted in great detail by Eric Jager, UCLA and Columbia Professor of Medieval Literature – in his book ‘The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France.’

As for the cast, like House of Gucci, The Last Duel has Adam Driver; he is joined by Mat Damon and Ben Affleck, who also served as producer and co-writer. Just by mentioning the names of the protagonists, the film becomes a guarantee of quality, since all of them have stood out in the world of cinema in one way or another thanks to their performances, and the last duel is no exception.

Damon plays Jean de Carrouges, husband of Marguerite and archenemy of Jaques Le Gris, who is accused of having raped Marguerite, for which both must face a duel to the death in which, by God’s command, whoever wins is the one who tells the truth.

Matt Damon and Adam Driver in ‘The Last Showdown’



But, to get to the duel first you have to present the facts and each one tell their truth, it is here when over more than two hours, Ridley presents the events told from 3 different perspectives: that of the husband, that of the perpetrator and that of the victim. Each of the stories was written by a different screenwriter, including Afleck, Damon and the director himself, while Comer’s version of the character was written by screenwriter Nicole Holofcener.

Implicitly, many problems of machismo come to light that have been dragging on since the 14th century and that unfortunately are still valid in our times.Although some discourses have changed, there are certain details that become latent in the XXI century, such as the fact that a rape victim is not believed, is questioned if she wanted the sexual act and is criminalized for having gone through something like that.

As for the rape scene, it was carried out with a lot of respect. Much has been said about whether it is necessary to show a sexual assault on the screen, or if it is superfluous. In this case, the director thought it was important, since Marguerite’s version was questioned in the historical accounts.

Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges



Note that for this scene featured the series’ privacy advisor sex education, Ita O’Brien, to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort during filming. It is worth mentioning that no nudity was included, nor is it explicit, since they wanted to pay special attention to the feeling and do it with the greatest possible sensitivity.

On the other hand, being a period film, the excellent costume work done by designer Janty Yates could not go unnoticed., is the same one that was in charge of dressing the Romans in Gladiator or the medieval bandits of Robin Hood, both directed by Scott.

Although many might think that a film of this type could be boring because it tells the same events from different perspectives and lasts a long time, they should know that it is quite the opposite, and that the emotions it generates make time fly by. then stop at the moment when the duel takes over the screen, because it is so bloody, so violent and there is so much at stake for whoever loses that it is inevitable not to feel on the edge of your seat.

the last duel is now available in Star Plus.