iPhone SE 3, do we already know when it will be released?

Seeing what has happened with the multitude of brand devices in recent years, we can see that there is no common pattern between presentation and launch. Sometimes the sales are opened the same day, other times in later days and in others it is even launched 1-2 months ahead. Therefore, it is still not ruled out that we see the 3rd generation iPhone SE in the aforementioned months, although…

…until May the launch would not take place

Ross Young is a renowned Apple analyst who has successfully forecasted several Apple product launches in recent years. Last week he stated that the iPhone SE will enter factories this February. Knowing that this is a process that does not ensure having units in stock immediately, it is anticipated that until the fifth month of the year there will not be enough units to supply the initial demand.

We remember that the second generation model began to be marketed on April 26, so it was not far from the month of May either and Young’s forecasts do not sound crazy. So, in the absence of official information and knowing that until its presentation we will not know anything, this is the most reliable data we know. So if you are one of the possible interested parties in this terminal, you will still have to wait.