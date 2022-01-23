Increased risk of coronary and peripheral diseases due to diabetes in Puerto Rico

Coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease develop in a similar way and, in fact, the risk factors are also related.

Dr. Rafael Santini, endovascular surgeon at the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center and Dr. Edgardo Bermúdez, interventional cardiologist and director of the Cardiovascular Institute.

The specialist explained that, due to the low supply of nutrients and oxygen contained in the blood, the patient may experience pain associated with low blood flow, ulcers, chest pain and, in the most severe cases, gangrene.

In addition to this, the doctor mentioned that the Puerto Rican population is prone to suffering from this type of disease because the island has a high percentage of people diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney failure disease and obesity. It also highlights the propensity to which the male population is exposed, and those who smoke.

“In the United States, it is estimated that 10 million people suffer from peripheral arterial diseases. Between 40% and 60% of patients with diseases of the arteries of the legs also have disease of the arteries. The arteries of the heart and may have carotid artery disease of the neck”, assured the specialist.

Experts point out that the main cause of this type of condition is due to the obstruction of The arteries by the accumulation of fat, thus decreasing blood flow.

Intervention and treatment

Regarding treatment, Dr. Santini assured that there are clear indications by which the patient is offered the intervention to be performed: “We have different tools such as vascular surgeons, endovascular interventions that are minimally invasive through punctures without having to make any type of incision and we do angioplasties,” he said, “at the San Lucas medical center we have access to all equipment that are available in United States of any medical center big. As for the availability of patients, it is usually quite accessible regardless of the medical plan.”

In cases where this technique cannot be performed in a minimally invasive way, open procedures such as bypass are recommended, which work as a bridge to carry blood flow from one place to another uninterruptedly if there is an obstruction. The arteries.

Possible complications

The most risky complication of this type of disease is amputation of the limb, which in turn leads to more underlying complications, highlighting the high risk of mortality. “This is about avoiding an amputation, not only to preserve the patient’s lifestyle, but we try to prevent the patient from dying in the first year.”

The expert also assures that this procedure has a life prognosis similar to that received by a patient diagnosed with colon or breast cancer.

The risk for smokers

Smoking is one of the most harmful vices and patients who smoke or have smoked are more exposed to illnesses related to smoking. The arteries of the body regardless of its location. “Cigarettes have inflammatory substances that promote the accumulation of fatty plaques in blood vessels. It increases the formation of acute thrombus, infarction, ischemia in the lower limbs and neurological deficit,” said Dr. Edgardo Bermúdez, interventional cardiologist and director of the Institute Cardiovascular.

Secondary prevention

Patient care must ensure the use of appropriate medications to control cholesterol and blood pressure, change lifestyle, eat a low-salt diet and, especially, exercise every day.

“In the cardiovascular aspect, we use endovascular prostheses called stents or meshes, as they are normally known. This type of medication, which is used to open an artery, requires an antiplatelet action with the use of aspirin or other antiplatelet drugs,” Dr. Bermudez explained.

It is important that the treatment is carried out for at least 3 to 12 months, depending on the type of prosthesis used. Once dual antiplatelet therapy is withdrawn, aspirin therapy should continue for virtually life.

“For a patient who is already considered a patient who should have secondary prevention, the use of aspirin is extremely important, because yes, the benefits exceed the risks of bleeding,” said Dr. Bermúdez.