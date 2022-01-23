In the midst of the lawsuit, Free Fire received some good news

According to App Annie, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile video game in all of last year, followed by Subway Surfers and Roblox.

In news that confirms that it is one of the most successful titles in the world, for the third time in a row Free Fire was the most downloaded game of the year. Thus, while Garena fights a court battle against Krafton Due to the demand for plagiarism in PUBG, his game continues to be at the top of the world ranking.

The news comes as an incentive for Garena, who at this time is facing a lawsuit in Justice whose outcome is still far from known. Is that Krafton accuses her that Free Fire and Free Fire MAX are plagiarism of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, demanding that they stop marketing the game for not having paid royalties.

Free Fire, the most downloaded mobile game of 2021

The site specialized in mobile performance, App Annie, published the decalogue of the most downloaded games on mobile devices during 2021 and the list is headed by Free Fire. Garena’s battle royale, which generated 1.2 billion dollars last year, surpassed giants like Roblox, Among Us or Candy Crush on the list.

Although in profits it is still far from PUBG, which in 2021 invoiced no less than 2,900 million dollars, the enormous impact of Free Fire explains the intention of Krafton, who wants to get a slice of Garena’s profits considering that both Free Fire like Free Fire MAX are not original ideas, but copies of their successful PUBG.

The ten most downloaded mobile games in 2021

free fire Subway Surfers roblox Bridge Race Candy Crush Saga PUBG Mobile Ludo King Hair Challenge Among Us! Join Clash 3D

PUBG sued Free Fire for plagiarism

The aforementioned is perhaps the news that generates the most concern in Garena and in Free Fire fans. Krafton, South Korean studio creator of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), goes deep in Justice accusing Free Fire and Free Fire MAX of plagiarizing PUBG. The enormous profits generated by Garena’s battle royale, which are corroborated by this ranking of the most downloaded games of the year, led Krafton to go to court and claim what they consider should be their copyright cut.