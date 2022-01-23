In his life he kicked a ball and now he is the coach of the most important team in Mexico: Liborio on Leaño

The goalkeeper lamented the lack of opportunities for technicians who had to leave Mexico and criticized the lack of experience of the current Flock strategist

Liborio Sanchez he said annoyed and surprised by the opportunity he received Marcelo Michel Leano as coach of Chivas, and criticized that someone who “has not kicked a ball” is currently the coach of the Guadalajara.

“Yes it was annoying (seeing Marcelo Michel Leano as coach of Chivas) and I told my wife: ‘just look at this cab[…], which on your pin[…] life has kicked a ball and now he is the coach of the most important club in Mexico,’” he said.

The current goalkeeper of the Xinabajul Huehue of Guatemala, considered that it is an injustice for other coaches who Michel Leano be the coach of Chivas, since many former footballers are prepared for such an important opportunity and do not receive it.

“What surprises me is that there are so many players and former players who were selected, who have stepped on many fields and have prepared themselves for an opportunity like this, they have not been given it, they are the injustices that one says in soccer, or it is the lever or it’s a different kind of thing.

Here in Guatemala there is Irving Rovirosa, Roberto Hernández who has just been champion, there is also Raúl Arias and they have not been given the opportunity to lead a team in Mexico, what is it about? Do they sweeten their ears or sell them a lot of smoke ”, he added.

In the same way, he emphasized that the career of a soccer player and the experience he has on the pitch cannot be compared with someone who is a coach and who has never been on the pitch.

“It’s not going to be the same sitting down and taking classes, you can go to Europe and you can learn from the best, but it’s not the same as someone telling you, as you live it.

a goat[…] who has never set foot on a pitch, who does not know what the taste of a defeat or a victory is, scoring a goal or saving a penalty, cannot speak of hue… or pride; apart from the fact that you get to see people who have had a hard time getting here and the other has a strong surname in Guadalajara and that his first job was to be a coach’s driver, “he concluded.