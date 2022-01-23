IMSS Tlaxcala expands HGZ No. 1 “La Loma”, for the benefit of resident doctors

TLAXCALA, Tlax., January 22, 2022.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tlaxcala inaugurated new facilities to offer comfortable spaces for the rest of resident doctors who carry out their internship at the Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) No .1 in the state.

The new areas of medical residences will house the resident doctors who are studying specialties in Surgical Medical Emergencies, Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics at the hospital. In addition, the hospital is also a sub-headquarters for the specialties of Family Medicine and Anesthesiology.

The head of the IMSS in Tlaxcala, Dr. Julio Gutiérrez Méndez, accompanied by the H. Delegational Consultative Council and medical personnel, cut the inauguration ribbon.

With this remodeling and expansion, the Institute seeks to strengthen the spaces so that health scholars can take breaks between sessions and study in their free time.

The new spaces provide greater comfort to resident doctors that will result in better learning and performance to favor the work of Family Medicine and Specialty Practices at the IMSS of Tlaxcala, contributing to the training of new health professionals at the service of the patients.