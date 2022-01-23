Hulu ranking in the United States: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Saturday, January 22

We have never had so many films at our fingertips as today. But a drawback arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Hulu we tend to go easy and aim for novelties.

But there is life beyond, since this internet transmission platform offers its subscribers a list with his 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

one. mr robot

It follows a mysterious anarchist who recruits a young computer programmer (Malek) suffering from an antisocial disorder and connects to people by hacking them.

two. Paul

A smartass space traveler named Paul (SETH ROGEN, The Green Hornet, Embarrassing Mess) has been holed up in a top-secret military base for sixty years, advising world leaders about other aliens. As he begins to realize that he is no longer that useful and that the dissection table is getting dangerously close, Paul decides to escape in the first motorhome that stops near the military base at Area 51. Luckily for him, in said camper van two earthlings perfectly willing to rescue and shelter a troubled alien.

3. 2 Guns

A DEA agent, Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and a Naval Intelligence officer, Michael Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), manage to steal 43 million dollars from the mob. The problem is that in reality that money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. Film adaptation of a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

Four. sex appeal

Avery, a teen with a tendency toward perfectionism, enlists her friend Larson to help her prepare for her first time with her long-distance boyfriend.

5. Bad example

Danny (Paul Rudd) and Wheeler (Seann William Scott) are commercials for an energy drink. After crashing the company vehicle they are arrested and sentenced to complete 150 hours of community service mentoring children. Bad idea..

6. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As he grows up he discovers that he has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches him that he can use those powers to help his friends. In addition, the people who until then have made life impossible for him will suffer the consequences.

7. Ray Donovan: The Movie

A feud decades in the making brings the Donovan family legacy full circle. As the events that made Ray who he is today finally come to light, the Donovans find themselves drawn back to Boston to confront the past. Each of them struggles to overcome their violent upbringing, but fate is hard to kill and only their fierce love for each other keeps them in the fight.

8. the last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, when the former accused the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Carlos VI decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

9. Space Jam: New Legends

Sequel to the original 1996 film, Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan. In this second part, the superstar of the NBA is LeBron James, who is trapped with his son Dom in a strange place, a digital space of an almighty and evil force known as AI To return home and save his son, the basketball player must join forces with Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes characters to face the champions digitized by artificial intelligence in a basketball game.

10. welcome home roscoe jenkins

A famous presenter of a well-known television show leaves Los Angeles and returns to his home, in a southern state, to see his family again.

