How to block or erase the data of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO

Missing your smartphone and not finding it can make anyone nervous. Beyond the value of the phone itself, the data and information we have can also be a great loss. To prevent other people from having access, we teach you how to lock and erase the data on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone.

Xiaomi smartphones include a loss mode That will allow us put our information remotely safe. A function that we can activate thanks to Xiaomi Cloud.

By activating this mode, our phone it will automatically go into lost mode and lock itself. Once locked, it can only be unlocked by entering it with our Mi account.

To lock it remotely so you just have to follow three simple steps that will allow you to do it thanks to Xiaomi cloud services:

Access the official Xiaomi Cloud website and log in with our account. We enter the section «find device» and choose the phone we want to block. Now we just have to click on «lost mode» and accept the conditions.

As long as the smartphone is in this mode and as long as it is still on and in coverage, MIUI will take care of updating your geolocation through GPS being able to be notified by SMS or consulted from our account.

In case of definitively giving up our phone, we can opt for the most drastic option, which is to wipe our data remotely. To do this we will have to perform the same steps, but selecting the option «Delete data».

We hope that you never have to lock or delete the data of your Xiaomi. But you must bear in mind that in order to perform these actions remotely on our smartphone it is necessary to have previously registered our device in our Mi account.

