Hollywood and artists celebrate ″freedom″ of Britney Spears | The World | D.W.

Hollywood and the world of entertainment around the world came together on Friday (11.12.2021) to celebrate on social networks that the singer Britney Spears is “free” after the end of the legal guardianship over her person and her assets, a situation that has lasted more than 13 years.

“WHOAAA, IT’S FREE, FREE, FREE,” exclaimed actress and singer Cher on Twitter.

More thoughtful was fashion designer Donatella Versace on Instagram: “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your recovered and well-deserved emancipation. I love you, your ardent fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendency day!”

Actress and presenter Jameela Jamil also shared her joy for Spears, but issued a warning message to the singer’s loved ones and fans: “NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloids who are determined to take her back to the same disaster harassing and stalking her. Now we have to PROTECT BRITNEY,” she wrote.

Singer Cyndi Lauper, musician Olly Alexander (of Years & Years), television presenter Andy Cohen and actresses Tara Reid and Nathalie Emmanuel were other celebrities who congratulated Britney Spears on the end of her guardianship.

“Today is a day to celebrate the release of Britney Spears,” defended singer Dionne Warwick.

Supporters of Britney Spears, Aaron Morris, second from right, and Elizabeth Crocker embrace outside a hearing regarding the pop singer’s conservatorship at Stanley Mosk Court in Los Angeles on Friday 12.11.2021.

The closest circle of the pop star also went to social networks to celebrate the news they had been waiting for a long time.

“History was made today. Britney is free!” Sam Asghari, who is Spears’ fiancé, wrote in a post accompanied by a picture with a pink background and a single word in black: “FREEDOM.”

These expressions of support and joy from around the world accompanied Britney Spears’ own reaction, who said that today was “the best day” of her life.

“My God, I love my fans so much it’s crazy! I think I’m going to cry the rest of the day! The best day of my life, praise the Lord. Can I have an amen?”

