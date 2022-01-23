HBO ranking in the United States: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Saturday, January 22

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in theaters and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and have everyone breathless.

The news is that HBO take a count to share what people are watching in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. For this reason, it has a very interesting offer to its credit, which we detail below.

Surely you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get on with it! See the 10 most searched movies in the United States:

one. the last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, when the former accused the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Carlos VI decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

two. injustice

When Lois Lane dies, a deranged Superman decides to take control of Earth. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of heroes who fight for freedom. But when superheroes go to war, can the world survive?

3. the suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, including joining the group Task Force X, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to the island of Corto Maltese, a jungle full of enemies.

Four. welcome to zombieland

In a world plagued by zombies, Columbus is a chicken, a young man who is terrified by the situation, but when you risk being eaten by zombies, fear can keep you alive. In fact, his cowardice has precisely allowed his brains to remain in his head. Then one day he meets Tallahassee, a zombie-hunting thug whose only determination in his life is to get the last Twinkie on earth. When they join forces with Wichita and Little Rock, who have also found an original way to survive in this chaos, they will have to choose which is worse: trust each other to survive or succumb to the zombies.

5. 2 Guns

A DEA agent, Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and a Naval Intelligence officer, Michael Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), manage to steal 43 million dollars from the mob. The problem is that in reality that money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. Film adaptation of a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

6. The murder of Fred Hampton

The community film collective Chicago Film Group, in which Nicholas Ray participated, was making the film that would later become The Assassination of Fred Hampton, made in collaboration with the Black Panther Party itself. The film is a non-intrusive film about Hampton’s work making speeches, mobilizing support or preparing for his trial. The brutal murder of the panther and the attempts to cover it up by the Chicago police and the State’s Attorney, however, completely changed the final content of the film. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. Moses Storm: Trash White (TV)

In his first special, Storm speaks openly about his childhood, in which he had to dive into a dumpster in conditions of extreme poverty, despite the fact that he appears to have been conceived at an Ivy League a cappella concert. (FILMAFFINITY)

8. the boy 44

In the former Soviet Union, Leo Demidov (Hardy) is a security guard and former war hero who fervently believes in Stalin. But when he investigates a series of child murders, he is relieved of his post by the state and removed from the investigation to preserve the illusion of a crime-free utopian society. Demidov will then fight to find the truth behind these murders and the real reason why the government refuses to acknowledge them. For his part, his wife (Rapace) is the only one who stays by his side, although perhaps she also hides her own secrets.

9. 12 brave

A CIA special forces team is sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks to dismantle the Taliban. After secretly getting into the country, they must chase their enemies through the mountainous terrain on horseback and try to capture Mazar-i-Sharif. But soon they find themselves outnumbered and involved in a dangerous situation, with their lives in grave danger.

10. Diego, the last goodbye

The last year in the life of Diego Maradona told by friends, family and former teammates who reveal his deep humanity. In the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic, a Maradonian funeral says goodbye to him amid tears, songs and tear gas.

Which are the movies that sweep HBO?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with movies that they are or will become classics. What other ace up his sleeve does this king of streaming? What surprises will be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.