Goodbye to problems with search in Outlook

A few days ago we informed you of the problems in Outlook search. This far from being an Outlook problem was a problem with a Windows 11 update. This update could disable the search within Outlook and we show you how to fix it.

Microsoft fixes search issues within Outlook

This issue also affected Windows users who installed last month’s cumulative update, KB5008212 or KB5007253. When you perform a search in the Outlook desktop app, the search process may fail when emails are stored locally in PST or OST files.

The Redmond giant has fixed this Outlook search problem by reversing the situation that caused it. This procedure allows Microsoft to quickly and easily undo previously released behavior if a critical regression like the one above is discovered.

If our device is being managed by a company, the procedure changes after having installed an affected update and found this problem. It can be resolved by installing and configuring a special group policy.

Affected versions of Windows:

Operating System: Windows 11 (Version 21H2), Windows 10 (Version 21H2), Windows 10 (Version 21H1), Windows 10 (Version 20H2), Windows 10 (Version 1809), Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Server: Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, version 1809; Windows Server 2019

So now you can turn off the fix we showed you the other day and let Windows handle searches in general. A quick response to an issue that shouldn’t have manifested itself in Production. Microsoft still needs to improve the quality assurance system on its updates.