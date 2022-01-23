Go to the doctor, do not get aggravated thinking that COVID is mild: Health

The director of Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Leticia Ruiz González, made the call this Saturday: “We ask you to go to the medical service, do not allow the symptoms to worsen at home, thinking that it is a cold. mild”.

He mentioned that hospitalizations “as we had announced are beginning to rise”, since to date there are 378 hospitalized. The occupation of general ranges is at 68.1% with 316 patients in those areas.

Although to date there are 62 intubated people. “It’s good news because it hasn’t moved much.”

Audio of Dr. Leticia Ruiz.

Avoid contagion.

“We need to make extraordinary efforts to really keep this level of infections down, because at any moment that trend can change,” warned Dr. Ruiz, after the record of 1,481 infections in the last day and also the record of 7,663 infections. in the last recorded week (number one of the year).

“Let’s not get tired, it is very important that this number of infections does not rise any more and we can already have a downward slope. You can see the effort but it has to continue to be maintained so that it is not reversed, we need the cases to be reduced”, insisted the Director.

Here are the recommendations issued by the Ministry of Health:

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to carry out the guidelines of the orange epidemiological traffic light, as well as respect the established capacity and carry out the recommendations for each activity.

In order to avoid the increase in infections by COVID-19, it is essential to continue with the proper application and reinforce preventive measures in daily activities such as wearing the mask correctly when covering the nose and mouth, frequently washing hands or using 70 percent alcohol-based antibacterial gel, in each place have a healthy distance of 1.5 meters between people, as well as clean and disinfect spaces and objects for common use in the home and work areas.

To reduce the risk of contagion of this disease, it is recommended that one person per family make purchases, avoid holding social gatherings or being in crowded places, open windows to ventilate closed spaces, as well as not having contact between people through of the hug or the greeting of kiss, hand or fist.

In the presence of any symptoms such as headache or sore throat, fever of 38 degrees or higher, cough, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, sensation of body aches, runny nose or difficulty breathing and has been in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19, you must take a test and isolate to await the result.

Therefore, in case of confirming the positive diagnosis, ask for medical attention and continue with the isolation indicated by a health professional.

If necessary, citizens can enter the Digital Health application or contact the emergency number 9-1-1, to learn about this disease and medical or psychological care is provided by the medical staff of the state agency.