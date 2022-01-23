From Italy they show their love for Alexis Sánchez and it moves all of Chile

Inter Milan agonizingly beat Venezia 2-1, but Italy’s press flashes focused on Chile star Alexis Sanchez.

January 22, 2022 6:57 p.m.

Inter Milan managed to maintain their lead in Serie A after agonizingly beating Venezia 2-1 with goals from Nicolò Barella and Edin Dzeko, but the attention of the Italian press was focused on the talent of Alexis Sánchez.

The Wonder child he entered in the 73rd minute for Lautaro Martínez and delivered a series of movements that were worthy of admiration by a series of fans who were amazed at the level exhibited in recent days.

However, the main attention was reflected in the Italian media, where no praise was left unused to describe the new footballing renaissance of the former Barcelona and Arsenal player.

“He came in and immediately lit up with a wonderful ball in the area, however, Vidal was unlucky, going ahead. In addition, he gave his team-mate a wonderful ball, but was misused by the midfielder,” says Passione Inter. .

“His absence weighs heavily in terms of creativity. He tries to invent something but it’s not easy against the white wall and he finds himself holding the ball longer than he should. When spaces open up, the pedestal goes up,” Inter News said.

The soccer process of Alexis Sánchez continues its path of growth and everything seems to indicate that it will continue to be part of the plans of Simone Inzaghi and the directors of Inter Milan during the following season.