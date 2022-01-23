First day without VAT of 2022 will be in March: Iván Duque

Bogotá, June 19, 2020. Long lines in Bogotá stores on the day without VAT. Place: Success Villa Mayor South Highway. (Colprensa – Camila Diaz)

The President of Colombia, Iván Duque Márquez, announced this Saturday from Malambo (Atlantic) that the first day without VAT in 2022 will be next Friday, March 11.

In a new edition of his Building Country workshop, the president assured that the date intends to liquidate the inventories that the merchants have not been able to sell during the Christmas season, help the business in its economic reactivation process and contain the effects of the inflation of the Colombian economy in the first quarter of this year.

According to Duque, the Day without VAT will be a significant contribution to increase the consumption capacity of Colombians, which has been weakened by the recent economic crisis.

If you plan to program the pocket from now on, it is ideal that you have a clear what is the day without VAT. This activity, approved in the 2021 tax reform, also known as the Social Investment Law, allows consumers can purchase certain products for three days a year without having to pay value added tax (VAT), which is currently 19%.

With the three sessions each year, the Government expects not only give Colombians a space to save on the purchase of certain items, but so that merchants can also boost their sales. In 2021, the three days without VAT were October 28, November 19 and December 3.

According to the law that established the days without VAT, these are the products that can be obtained at a better price during those days, as long as you buy three or less products of the same category on the same invoice.

1. Wardrobe: clothing and footwear.

2. Wardrobe accessories: backpacks, briefcases, handbags, wallets, sunglasses, umbrellas, scarves and jewelry.

3. Appliances, computers and communications equipment: such as televisions, home speakers, fans, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners.

4. School supplies: notebooks, educational software, pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, correctors, plasticine, glue and scissors.

5. Toys and games: dolls, dolls that represent characters, toy animals, stuffed and cloth dolls, toy musical instruments, playing cards, board games, electronic games and video games, electric trains, construction sets, toys with wheels, designed to be used such as vehicles, puzzles and marbles, skateboards and electric skateboards.

6. Sports elements: rubber balls, balls, balls, rackets, bats, mallets, swimming goggles, wetsuits, fins, life jackets, helmets, hand, elbow and shin protectors, and specialized shoes for sports, bicycles and electric bicycles, handcuffs, baseball, softball and boxing gloves.

7. Goods and supplies for the agricultural sector: This category includes seeds and fruits for sowing, fertilizers of animal, vegetable, mineral and/or chemical origin, germination inhibitors and plant growth regulators, concentrates and medicines for animals.

Also included are insecticides, rodenticides and other anti-rodents, fungicides, herbicides, irrigation systems, sprinklers and drippers for irrigation systems, mowers, harvesters, threshers, machine parts, harvesting or threshing devices and artifacts, and barbed wire. and fences.

The standard also establishes maximum price caps per product of each category; however, it is not yet known if these figures will be modified by inflation or not.

It is also worth remembering that you never have to pay VAT when you buy cell phones and tablets that do not exceed $798,776; electric skateboards of no more than $1,815,400; computers below $1,815,400; and bicycles, roller blades and skateboards not to exceed $1,815,400.

