Final Fantasy VII at 60fps is a marvel that will make you want to replay it

Although the title has received a remake, playing the original Final Fantasy VII proposal with this fluidity is a fantasy.

Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most successful and highest rated games of all time. Squaresoft’s proposal, today Square Enix, managed to attract millions of players around the world to discover the cloud and company adventures, generating a universe that more than 20 years later is still a legend. In fact, this has earned it to be one of the flagships of the Japanese company, launching a remake for PlayStation consoles and which has recently resulted in its release on PC through the Epic Games Store. However, there are many fans who still prefer the original title.

And it is for this type of public that this news is focused, since PC modders have done wonders again and have made Final Fantasy VII run at 60fps, achieving a great result and giving that final touch to a title that continues to enjoy a good reputation no matter how many years go by. For the moment, the mod is in beta phase, but it can already be downloaded for use, being able to test the experience it offers and marvel at the fluidity of sixty frames per second, something so demanded in the video game sector and that is increasingly becoming a standard.

In the video that you can see on these lines its performance is shown, as well as a comparison with the original Final Fantasy VII in its PC version so you can see how well the change suits him and how it affects the gameplay. Of course, it is a perfect excuse to enjoy the title again while still waiting for Square Enix to offer some kind of news regarding the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, about which hardly anything is known today.

