Exatlón México: These are the official uniforms that the All Star athletes will wear

The exathlon Mexico It has already prepared an edition where we can see the best of the best that has gone through the program, in fact they have already been revealed and these are the official uniforms that the All Star athletes will wear.

When does Exatlón All Star start?

It should be noted that this new stage of the exathlon Mexico It can be seen through Azteca UNO starting next January 31 at 7:30 p.m. After the end of the fifth season where the Guardians and Conquerors are living a war to the death to see who will be the grand finalist and take the championship.

