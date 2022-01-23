Exatlón México: These are the official uniforms that the All Star athletes will wear

The exathlon Mexico It has already prepared an edition where we can see the best of the best that has gone through the program, in fact they have already been revealed and these are the official uniforms that the All Star athletes will wear.

When does Exatlón All Star start?

It should be noted that this new stage of the exathlon Mexico It can be seen through Azteca UNO starting next January 31 at 7:30 p.m. After the end of the fifth season where the Guardians and Conquerors are living a war to the death to see who will be the grand finalist and take the championship.

Related news

It should be noted that this will be the first time that the presence of champions and runners-up from all seasons of the exathlon Mexico on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, where an absolute champion will also be sought.

What are the uniforms that the All Star Exathlon athletes will wear?

The uniforms that the athletes of the All Star Exathlon will wear They have already been revealed and so you can see how the names of the high-performance athletes will carry, for example Aristeo and Ernesto who are the champions of the first and second seasons respectively.

instagram exathlonmx

In both cases, the color they will defend and their name are highlighted in large letters inside a star. It also highlights the shield right on the side of the heart, where they were placed thanks to their effort and dedication during the most demanding circuits.

On the back you can see the legend of “All Star”, highlighting the best season of the program hosted by the Maximum Authority, Antonio Rosique.

What are the confirmed athletes for Exatlón All Star?

So far the athletes confirmed for the Exathlon All Star They are: Mati Álvarez, Heliud Pulido, Pato Araujo, Ana Lago, Heber Gallegos and Aristeo Cázares from the Red team.

On behalf of the Blues, the athletes will be: Ernesto Cázares, Macky González, Evelyn Guijarro and Javi Márquez.

What are the rivalries that could occur in the All Star Exathlon?

Among the rivalries that could occur in the Exathlon All Star there is Ana Lago and Macky Gonzáles, both athletes faced each other in the first edition of the exathlon Mexico, on that occasion the Amazon defeated the gymnast in a heart-stopping final.

Aristeo Cázares against Javi Márquez, Big Papi gave the surprise after sneaking into the final of the fourth season, just after returning in a playoff where the Aguileón was measured, when Dan Noyola had to leave due to injury, the Sky Brother will seek his revenge.

AC