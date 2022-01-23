Everything indicates that Netflix will raise the price of its subscription this 2022

Netflix has recently raised the price of its subscription in the United States and Canada and this is usually the previous step of a similar rise in Europe.

Whenever a new year begins, many of the services we normally use, such as public transport, electricity or Internet and telephone rates tend to raise their prices to cope with the increase in production costs, but where, in principle, price increases are not expected at least until the end of the year is in the monthly cost of streaming platforms.

Although this is usually the norm, the latest information that has reached us about the most popular streaming service for series and movies today, Netflix, indicates that this video-on-demand platform will raise the price of its subscription this 2022, to Despite the fact that its last price increase occurred relatively recently, in october 2021.

These are the reasons that lead us to think that Netflix will raise its prices in 2022

One of the main reasons to think that Netflix is ​​going to raise the price of its subscription again in 2022 is that it has already done so, recently, in the two countries in which it has a greater number of clients, United States and Canada. Although it is the first increase in the price of the Netflix subscription in the American country from October 2020 and that this increase only has been between 1 and 2 dollars per month, the increase in the monthly cost of Netflix subscriptions in the United States is usually the preliminary step for a similar tariff increase in Europe.

On the other hand, Netflix is the streaming platform that invests the most in the production of its own content, since in 2021 it was spent on this section, nothing more and nothing less than, $17 billion and for this millionaire investment to be profitable you need to increase the cost of subscriptions for your customers worldwide.

In addition, we must take into account that a fairly high percentage of Netflix users share your account with other people to lower the cost of it and, therefore, the American streaming company must increase the cost of its subscriptions to compensate for the income it is losing on a monthly basis.

Although this is only speculation, since the streaming platform has not yet ruled on this issue, what seems quite clear is that Netflix is ​​going to raise the price of its subscription at some point in the year and now we just have to wait for know when it will be and how much more we will have to pay each month to continue enjoying our favorite series.

