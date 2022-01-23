Emma Watson parks her professional career to be with her boyfriend

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watsonartistically known as Emma Watsonhas decided to take a sabbatical that allows him to be together Leo Alexander Robinton, your current partner. This has been announced by the representative of the 30-year-old British actress, model and activist, known worldwide for having played the character of Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series.

“His career is inactive and he plans to take on new work commitments”confirmed the agent of the artist .

Famous since the age of 9 when the first film in the saga was released, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, emma seems willing to strengthen the sentimental relationship with Leo, the young Californian with whom he has been dating for 18 months, according to the British ‘Daily Mail’.

Season in Ibiza

‘Emma has gone into hiding, settling in with Leo. They are hidden and far from the media spotlight. Maybe they want to start a family”say some sources.

Apparently, emma Y Leo, who makes a very good living selling cannabis legally in Los Angeles, lived for a while in Ibiza, where he spent his mornings reading the newspapers and drinking smoothies in a vegan cafe. A few days ago the couple was photographed in a caramel attitude while walking through Los Angeles, coffee in hand.