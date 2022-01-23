Emma Watson – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – Spoiler Time

what to say about Emma Watson? She is simply one of those actresses that we saw grow up on screen and, truth be told, it’s about time we dedicated this section to it. Born fifteen april 1990 in none other than the city of light, Paris, of English parents and under the name of Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, lived on French soil until he was five years old. Then, when his parents divorced, he traveled to England to live with his mother oxfordshire where, From the age of six, she was clear that she wanted to become an actress.

Source: Peter Lindbergh / Vogue

To reach your dream, emma started training at school Stagecoach Theater Arts and despite the fact that he participated in theatrical productions there, prior to his participation in the films of Harry PotterI had never worked professionally. In 1999, after eight auditions, emma officially became part of the leading trio of Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, beside Daniel Radcliffe Y Rupert Grint, which changed his life forever. Throughout the eight films of Harry Potter, the performance from Emma Watson It was always highlighted by critics. So much so that it has earned him several awards, such as a Young Artist Awardsome prizes Otto from the german magazine Bravo and the adoration of fans throughout the world. But nevertheless, the years of Harry Potter they were not always easy. As we said at the beginning, emma He grew up on screen and that often made his education complicated by his work commitments. In fact, for the last films of the saga, Emma Watson was in doubt, since the actress wanted to dedicate herself to studying. Luckily, he was able to end up accommodating his projects to finish the films of Harry Potter and also later graduate from brown university in U.S with a degree in English literature.

Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

His first role outside the world of Harry Potter it happened in the 2007, from the hand of the director Sandra Goldbach, in the film of BBC Ballet Shoes. In addition, a year later, he would lend his voice to the film The Tale of Desperaux, interpreting the Princess Pea. Also for those years, participated in the music video of One Night Only, Say You Don’t Want It.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wF1WzzrLmpk

After the success of Harry Potter, emma he began to explore other roles. The first notable one was, without a doubt, in the 2012, in the film The Perks of Being a Wallflower, based on the novel by Stephen Chbosky. A year later he would join forces with sophia coppola For the movie The Bling Ring, where he played alexis neyers, a young woman who became famous for being involved in a gang of teenagers who robbed celebrities’ homes. At 2013, in addition to in The Bling Ring, Watson I participate in This Is the End, an apocalyptic comedy written and produced by seth roden Y Evan Goldberg. A year later, in a complete gender change, he participated in the film Noah from Darren Aronofsky, playing one of the wives aboard the ark in one of the roles that she described as extremely challenging and demanding. In turn, they also offered him to become Cinderella for adaptation live action from the classic animated film, but she turned down the role “because it didn’t connect with the character.”

Source: Summit Entertainment, LLC.

At 2015, emma participated in the films Cologne Y regress, although neither was highly appreciated by critics. However, specialists always highlighted the work of Watson. would have to come 2017 for what Emma Watson finally became a princess Disney, this time playing belle in the adaptation of the classic Beauty and the Beast, beside dan stevens who obviously played the Beast, Prince Adam. At 2019Watson returned to take a role out of quite iconic literature by becoming Meg March, the sober sister of the March, in the acclaimed adaptation of little women from Greta Gerwig.

Source: CTMG, Inc.

Of course, acting is not the only thing that motivates our beloved Emma Watson. As we said before, the actress graduated from the brown university in English literature and, in addition, she is a yoga instructor, thanks to what she learned to feel at home with herself. In addition, the actress is also engaged in modeling, having been the face of brands like Burberry, Lancome and more, as well as a strong supporter of sustainable fashion. Watson is a feminist activist, ambassador of the United Nations, where he gave the campaign launch speech HeForShe (which invites men to also fight for gender equity), and also founder of a feminist book club on the platform goodreads called Our Shared Shelf. It was through this book club that, too, emma she was encouraged to reflect on white privilege, even within feminism. As if all this were not enough, at 2019 helped launch a helpline for people who have suffered sexual harassment in the workplace and was also part of the gender equality advisory group of the G7. Also, in the midst of the controversy with JK Rowling, emma he was not afraid to speak out in favor of the rights of trans people.

Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 10, 2020

With so many interests on the table, it is not entirely surprising that Emma Watson has decided to step aside from the world of acting. The actress is one of the most intelligent and committed voices of her generation and, in addition, he seems to be in search of starting a family as well. But nevertheless, we can not not be anxious to know when we will see it again on the big screen, right?

Source: Alasdair McLellan / Vogue

Source: Elle

Source: Tim Walker/Vanity Fair

Source: Peter Lindbergh/Interview Magazine