Emma Stone and Dave McCary debut as producers

They are husbands, they are parents of Louise Jean, and now, Emma Stone and Dave McCary are partners of Fruit Tree Production, the company that made Jesse Eissenberg's debut film, When You Finish Saving The World, and they explained why your society.

“We have ideas in common that are very similar, there is a lot of understanding of what the industry means, it has cost us work to get to where we are then, that puts us in a position of wanting to promote projects with potential and very independent,” McCary said yesterday. in virtual chat when presenting the film within the framework of the Sundance Film Festival.

“And it happens that we meet many people with impressive talent who are looking for an outlet for the projects they have, the case of Jesse, whom we promoted from the beginning, but also other people who are on the way and are making their way,” he added. Oscar winner for La La Land.

The 32-year-old actress praised Eissenberg’s drive and directing talent.

“I have known Jessie for many years, and when we worked (on the Zombieland movies) we discovered that we would be friends for life. I admire his tenacity and that he knows how to concretize his ideas. He started as a director, and I was a producer as a producer. the best time to do it.”

McCary, 36, known as one of the writers to have received training on the Saturday Night Live crew, confided in his new production house.

“I think that a lot of the success of a project has to do with the camaraderie and the commitment of a team, the passion that you put into it, and that is what we are looking for (Emma and I) we are analyzing, we are weighing proposals, and we will continue looking for open doors that seem impossible to open”, pointed out the also actor.

Among the projects in development at Fruit Tree Production is a film directed by Salvadoran Julio Torres, which will star Isabella Rossellini and Tilda Swinton.