Elsa Pataky and her Lady Di-inspired animal print swimsuit

Lady Di’s most famous swimsuits and bikinis

Pleated skirts: the basic that Lady Di loved

Living in Australia for years, Elsa Pataky has embraced, together with her husband Chris Hemsworth and their three children, a lifestyle based on contact with nature, a healthy and balanced diet and maintaining a philosophy wellness based on sport and meditation. Thus, one of the key points to achieve all this is to make trips to places in the world in which to reconnect with nature.

Taking advantage of the fact that the agendas of both actors allowed them to take a break, Elsa and Chris are enjoying a wonderful safari in Kenya. It is not the first time that the couple has visited the African continent, and perhaps that is why the Spanish actress’s suitcase has not lacked a basic swimwear more sophisticated as well as comfortable: the swimsuit.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although for some years it was thought that the swimsuit couldn’t be sexy, or wasn’t as sexy as the bikini, this changed when his designs began to be dyed with prints such as leopard. This was precisely the one chosen by Elsa Pataky to enjoy a fun swim in the pool with an unexpected spectator: an elephant.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A beautiful design that has coordinated with a hat to protect from the sun and that has immediately transported us to the royal vacation of the princess Diana of Wales. The mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was the first royal to bet on a wild print to the surprise of royal protocol. But we all know that Lady Di was an independent woman who lived outside the restrictions of the palace.

Princess Diana of Wales in an animal print swimsuit. Tim GrahamGetty Images

The swimsuits animal print In recent years, they have become the perfect option to stylize the figure. in an avant-garde way that flatters both 30 and 60. Both Elsa Pataky and Princess Diana of Wales have chosen wide strap designs that are also perfect if you have more than a size 95 bust and want extra support.

Lady Di put the icing on this summer cocktail coordinated her swimsuit with her pareo of the same print.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io