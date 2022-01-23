Dwayne Johnson Ignored Warner Bros. And Is Doing Black Adam His Way

For several days now Dwayne Johnson has been a trend due to his strong interest in rescuing some things from the DC Extended Universe, and now that he has stood tall in his role as producer of several films, this could be significant in keeping the DC Films franchise. For years, the actor and fighter has had as a goal to bring the villain Black Adam to the screen, and this is already becoming a reality.

Thanks to the fact that Johnson is becoming a man of power in the film industry, in addition to being one of the highest paid actors for some time, this could become significant especially in terms of the influence he would have on film companies as , whether his films are good or not, his name is a guarantee that the project will be profitable.

This week the actor shared a photo on Instagram showing the clapperboard of the production of Black Adam, making his emotion evident before said project. Although this supervillain is a fundamental part of the protagonist of Shazam! – 88%, the creators made the decision to first make a solo film of the Egyptian and then reunite him with Zachary Levi’s character and perhaps later pit him against other major DC superheroes.

Through your page Geekosity, mikey sutton He has not stopped talking about the important changes that Dwayne’s arrival in the ranks of Warner and DC Films could generate, since he intends to keep Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% as canon, ignoring the fact that the company has insisted that Snyder’s films will no longer be considered canon despite the success of the director’s cut release.

According to what Sutton himself reports, The Rock is taking pains to convert Black Adam in a blockbuster, and for this he is getting involved in every detail beyond being in front of the cameras, since he has been on the lookout since pre-production and is probably aware of post-production to avoid changes that could affect to his film as has happened before.

According to reports, Johnson is still insisting that his film have certain connections to the Zack Snyder films and is doing so despite what Warner says. The truth is that the film has only been filming for a couple of days, so it is evident that no conflict has been reported between the executives and the actor, but if they are interested in obtaining one of the highest-grossing films, they will have to respect the Dwayne’s vision.

It is true that Warner Bros. is home to great productions, but in recent years it has made important mistakes within the DC franchise, which fans witnessed and generated significant movements such as the one demanding that the Snyderverse be restored. . Furthermore, it has been said that the same Dwayne Johnson is fighting to support said movement to have a movie where Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman face off.