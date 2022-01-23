Don’t you want to leave home? Check out the latest from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+

MAZATLAN. – No desire to go out due to Covid-19? Don’t worry, staying at home doesn’t have to be boring.

Today we bring you the best premieres of this week on the different streaming platforms so you can enjoy a weekend full of your favorite movies and series. In this list we have action, comedy, fiction and even food.

NETFLIX

the divine gluttony: It’s a feast of flavors and a celebration of Mexican food ingenuity…This documentary series will whet your appetite as it will show us the art of Mexican food. Fritangas, sopes, snacks, we will find everything!

Premiere: January 19

Riverdale – Season 5: Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead navigate the troubled waters of desire and loyalty, with a share of mystery and chaos. The end of a stage is approaching. How will his mysterious story end?

Premiere: January 20

royal treatment: Would you like to seesome love? Izzy, a New York hairdresser, agrees to work at a handsome prince’s wedding. But the chemistry between them is undeniable. Will love or duty win?

Premiere: January 20

hbo max

spacejam: Starring Michael Jordan, the first installment of Space Jam was one of the great references of family cinema of the nineties. Now the saga returns with Space Jam: New Legends, a film led by NBA star Lebron James, who joins the Looney Tunes to defeat the toughest rivals he has ever had in a basketball game.

Premiere: January 18

Fringe: Two FBI agents are in charge of clarifying apparently inexplicable events. This is the synopsis of Fringe, one of the great science fiction series of the 2000s and which, created by JJ Abrams, was one of the first great television successes of the century and that fueled the passion for episodic works.

Premiere: January 20

Peacemaker: The antihero embodied by John Cena, the former fighter turned actor here becomes the axis of a story that mixes comedy, action and a lot of music.

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) is the creator and director of this HBO Max series based on the DC Comics character, where he is forced to join a group of federal agents to confront the Butterfly Project.

Premiere: January 20

Disney+

Queen: A series that will accompany four hip-hop stars who decide to reunite their group from the nineties, the “Nasty Bitches”, to once again triumph on stage with original songs.

Tin: January 19

Birdman: In the field of movies that premiere on Disney Plus, “Birdman” stands out

A darkly humorous portrait film about the story of a disgraced Hollywood actor, Riggan Thomson, played by Michael Keaton This time-lapse film won an Oscar in 2014 and stars such as Emma Stone, Naomi Watts or Edward Norton in his cast.

Premiere: January 21

Lucy in the Sky: about an astronaut, played by Natalie Portman, whose return to Earth will not be as expected. The film was loosely based on the story of astronaut Lisa Nowak revolving around her romantic relationship with fellow astronaut William Oefelein.

Premiere: January 21