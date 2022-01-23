Do androids dream of electric dogs?

Thanks to Apple TV + we get finch, a humanistic and friendly science-fiction proposal with Tom Hanks accompanied by a robot and a dog. It is one of those films that one sees in times of pandemic and that inevitably relates to the current context. A man cut off from everything in a world that has succumbed to a disaster that has decimated apart the population. Everything is coincidence because the new film by Miguel Sapochnik was born before the pandemic.

However, science fiction is perhaps the genre with which we can most draw uncomfortable parallels with current reality, both in cinema and in literature. finch it does not get rid of it, nor does it hide its many referents. It’s kind of I’m legend, but from the innocent gaze of a robot that is learning to live, of a Wall-E that must mature in record time without losing sight of Asimov’s laws. And it doesn’t hide the deja vu that leaves the viewer to see Tom Hanks on screen, and less knowing that Robert Zemeckis is in production. There resound echoes of Castaway or Forrest Gump, for example.

That the Californian is a huge actor is something we already knew. That he is capable of transmitting a colossal humanity only with his gaze, well, too. And in a movie like finch, so tremendously humanistic, that’s important. But that here a charismatic robot and a dog steal the limelight is something that no one could expect.

Yes, Hanks is convincing, as always, but it is that android that accompanies him and his canine that in the end take the show. In this sense, the film reaches its highest levels of humanity and complicity with the viewer in the most artificial part of its leading trio, and not so much in that wizened human being who is looking for someone to leave his pet and friend with if one day he leaves this world. A character that forces us to ask ourselves, like Philip K. Dick, if androids will dream of electric dogs.

When the final minutes arrive, one is in love with that synthetic boy and wants to see more of his baggage through that post-apocalyptic world whose horrors are not shown in excess, because it is not something necessary. Because finch play in another league. This is not Road by John Hillcoat. Is a road movies loaded with good feelings that manages to bring out the most positive aspect of a race condemned by its own excesses.

On an artistic and technical level, the film is an absolute prodigy. Sapochnik confirms his good work behind the camera, the one that already gave us some of the best episodes of the series Game of Thrones, accompanied by a formidable photography work and tremendously realistic special effects. The United States buried under the sands of time are impressive.

And of course, his enormous good vibes. Is a feel good movie full of positivity and a melancholic look towards the past and the future of a planet whose days are numbered.

A film that, despite the crudeness of its warning message towards what we do to our world, is seen with a broad smile. And this, in times of crisis like the ones we are living through, is a gift. But we must insist on it: this is pure chance, the one granted by science fiction as a reflection of our own fate as a species.