Diabetes and kidney disease, dietary recommendations from experts

Eating patterns are key to preventing diabetes complications.

The important thing is to know how to choose and be aware of which foods suit me best and which foods do not suit me, explained the specialist.

Unfortunately, kidney disease is a condition common in diabetic patients, presented as consequence of this same condition. In fact, recent studies state that a person with diabetes is 25% more likely to develop kidney function failure compared to those without diabetes. This involvement of the kidneys is also known as diabetic nephropathy.

Exclusively for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, Dr. Aliette Saldaña Palacios, dietitian nutritionist specializing in nutrition kidney and nutrition management in chronic pathologies stated that “inadequate monitoring of our glucometry can lead us to a Impaired renal function”.

In addition to this, the specialist mentioned that there is no specific diet for diabetic patients, however, they must take into account three fundamental aspects for good nutrition.

“Food must be adequate, complete, balanced and balanced. Taking into account, first of all, always reduce the amount of simple sugars in the diet, that is, no sugar, no honey, panela, or fructose. Secondly, to venture into the consumption of vegetables, and thirdly, to increase the olive oil consumption”.

For experts, nutrition is a key point for the health of the population in general, and it is even more so in diabetic patients diagnosed with nephropathy, and in order to protect the kidneys, the literature suggests that certain foods high in salt/sodium, since with the passage of time, the renal capacity to control the balance between sodium and water.

“Rather than imposing a diet for a diabetic patient, the important thing is to know how to choose, referring to being aware of which foods suit me best and which foods do not suit me so much, how often I should choose them. This is associated with having good eating patterns.”

And it is that recently, the supposed food restrictions that could reach the extremes for diabetic patients, represented a high degree of concern for this percentage of the population, who at the time refrained from consuming certain foods.

“Until a while ago, people talked about whether the nutrient was good or bad. They told us not to eat carbohydrates because they were bad, not to eat fats because they also affect health and attributed the responsibility for some diseases such as overweight, cardiovascular disease and diabetes to some nutrients. Today, thanks to evidence-based studies, there is no good food or bad food, no bad meal times. There are simply eating patterns.”

In addition, the expert is emphatic when it comes to remembering that a diet for diabetic patients requires a considerable contribution of an adequate distribution of the nutrients necessary to meet some nutritional requirements. “A very good source of protein, fruits and vegetables, olive oil, whole grain cereals, fiber, among others,” he concluded.

Likewise, Dr. Marielba Agosto Mujica, an endocrinologist, stated that in order to avoid the development of renal dysfunction, it is important to carry out a careful follow-up, that is, a urine albumin measurement test must be carried out, since this is the first stage of nephropathy.

”Glycemic control is essential to prevent the onset of any diabetes complication. In the patient who already has kidney disease there is a limitation in medications and they can be safely medicated for the patient,” said the endocrinologist.