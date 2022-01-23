Danny DeVito was so stressed while filming ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ that he talked to an imaginary friend and consulted a psychiatrist

Actor Danny DeVito has appeared in more than 90 movies over the years. And with all those cinematic experiences comes some pretty intense stories on set. One of his most iconic films, one flew over the cuckoo’s nest, also turned out to be one of the most psychologically damaging.

The 1975 film garnered critical acclaim and a host of Academy Awards. But it also had a profound effect on the actors during production. DeVito admits that he talked to an imaginary friend and sought psychiatric help.

