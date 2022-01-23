Danny DeVito was so stressed while filming ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ that he talked to an imaginary friend and consulted a psychiatrist

Actor Danny DeVito has appeared in more than 90 movies over the years. And with all those cinematic experiences comes some pretty intense stories on set. One of his most iconic films, one flew over the cuckoo’s nest, also turned out to be one of the most psychologically damaging.

The 1975 film garnered critical acclaim and a host of Academy Awards. But it also had a profound effect on the actors during production. DeVito admits that he talked to an imaginary friend and sought psychiatric help.

The brutal conditions on set.

Directed by Milos Forman as an adaptation of the Ken Kesey novel, one flew over the cuckoo’s nest sets the story in a 1960s mental institution. Stars like Jack Nicholson, Michael Berryman and Louise Fletcher brought legendary characters to life, including the terrifying Nurse Ratched. If you haven’t seen this landmark selection, the plot revolves around a criminal who declares himself insane and finds himself in an insane asylum where he rebels against his obnoxious nurse and rounds up the other patients.

It may sound like a scary environment. In fact, the filming of this hit movie took place in a real institution, where the lights go out at 3 pm, and real patients participated in the production of the movie. The director of the Oregon hospital, Dr. Dean Brooks, even appeared as a supervisor for Nicholson’s character.

This created a brutal environment for the actors, who were unaware that some of the patients involved were violent criminals. In fact, some of the cast even slept in the rooms. In an interview with The Guardian, producer Michael Douglas shared that some scenes were filmed without the actors’ knowledge, including mock group therapy sessions, to inspire organic character development.

Danny DeVito questioned his sanity during ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’

Several reports convey the effects of the production of one flew over the cuckoo’s nest had in the cast. And DeVito, who is also a producer and director, was no exception. He was the first actor in the cast, playing the character of Martini. It didn’t take long for the brutal atmosphere on set and the job of playing a person with a mental health condition to impact the Twins actor.

History By Day wrote that the rigorous filming schedule kept DeVito 3,000 miles away from his then-to-be wife, Rhea Perlman. Needing a coping mechanism, DeVito reportedly developed an imaginary friend that he chatted with every night.

As production continued, DeVito became increasingly concerned about his mental health. He sought the advice of real-life Dr. Brooks to help him not blur the lines between reality and his Martini persona.

Sydney Lassick also experienced behavioral changes

DeVito and his fellow actors experienced a degree of mental uncertainty during filming. But some said Sydney Lassick really had the team worried. Dr. Brooks even expressed concern about Lassick’s mental stability. Lassick’s role as Charlie Cheswick remains one of the most notable of his career.

Lassick demonstrated an increasing unpredictability with his emotions on set. When she was in character, she would often experience bursts of tears. And one of the most worrying moments occurred while filming the final scene. Lassick began sobbing to the point that he had to be physically removed from the set entirely.

The method of acting and developing characters organically is a common practice for professionals on set. But looking back at the conditions of the production environment to one flew over the cuckoo’s nest evidence that such methods could have adverse effects. DeVito had to seek psychiatric help and talk to an imaginary friend in order to film. And it reminds fans that acting can sometimes be a pretty terrible job for even the biggest stars.

