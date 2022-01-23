Cibao Giants National Champions season 2021-2022!

The Cibao Giants under the direction of Luis “Pipe” Urueta they won the title of champions of the winter baseball league of the Dominican Republic tonight dedicated to Khalil Haché “In memoriam”

The power of cacao power prevailed in the series and in five games the Giants won their second championship title in the history of the young franchise.

The team that suffered the great comeback of the Águilas Cibaeñas last year after being 3-1 with the series in their favor, this year they repeated the scenario but managed to leave through the big door this time, convincingly defeating the Orientales 8 races by 3 to finish the series and obtain the championship of the Dominican ball.

The Colombian leader Luis Urueta He managed to get his first championship in the league after losing in three previous finals, losing to the Tigers in 2018 and 2020 and to the Giants last season in 2021.

The great work of the Giants management headed by their general manager should be ruled out Jesus Mejia Armenteros who has led the team to the final series in his two seasons as team foreman.

The Giants earn the right to represent the Dominican Republic in the Santo Domingo 2022 Caribbean Series that will begin this coming Friday, January 28 at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.