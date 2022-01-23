Chivas vs Querétaro: Alexis Vega’s great goal that gave the Flock a draw

Alexis Vega once again converted a goal in Liga MX with Chivas de Guadalajara. With the execution he added his 15th goal with the Flock.

Alexis Vega He continues to surprise the rojiblanca fans with his performances on the pitch. After signing a masterful performance in Chivas’ debut against Mazatlán, the native of Mexico City returned to benefit his team. In the duel corresponding to day 3 of Grita México Apertura 2022, number 10 reversed the partial defeat to which he was subjected from minute two, at the hands of the Gallos Blancos. It was from the free shot where he lectured on his qualities.

The Roosters of Querétaro, eager to obtain the results that increase their score in the general table, went out to the field of the Akron Stadium ready to get the three points. Although on matchday 2 the Pumas of the National University passed over them, they were supported by the performance that made them share the points in their debut with the Rayados de Monterrey. It was so They showed one of their most offensive faces as soon as they heard the initial whistle.

More than half of the players exerted pressure in the Chivas midfield. As a result, in an attempt by the home team to play out from the throw-in, the people of Queretaro recovered the ball in the three quarters of the field and they unceremoniously threw themselves at the goal defended by Raúl Gudiño. After trying to get the ball into the area with a serve in the air, the defense rejected on a couple of occasions.

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro player scored the first goal of the game with a great performance from outside the area.

Carlos Cisneros He was the last Chivas defender to touch the ball before seeing his goal fall. When the ball was close to him, he rejected with the inside, but gave possession to Leonardo Sequeira. The midfielder barely managed to control the ball with his thigh and hit a powerful volley shot from just outside the box. The route was able to elude defenders and embed itself inches from the near post. The Chivas goalkeeper failed to stop the ball.

A sector of the fans was barely taking their places in the seats when the few visiting supporters who gathered cheered the goal. The partial marker, irremediably, evoked the defeat they suffered the week before against the Tuzos de Pachuca. On that occasion, a defensive error put them at a definitive disadvantage and they let go of the three points. Despite the discouragement The Chivas did not stop attacking the rival goal.

Washington Aguerre’s constant approach to goal caused visiting defenders to focus on not letting the ball pass. In a risky arrival at minute 41, they committed a lack in the boundaries of the area and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist He lined up to take the free kick.

Alexis Vega celebrated his 15th goal with Chivas (Photo: Twitter(@LigaBBVAMX)

Two players with different profiles positioned themselves around the ball. The one who showed more security was Vega in front of him, a barrier made up of half a dozen men tried to take away his vision of the goal. As soon as the ocarina sounded, Alexis took two steps forward and hit hard.. The ball passed by one side of the barrier and made the net sound very close to the angle. The chiva fans exploded in joy and Vega celebrated his 27th goal in Liga MX, as well as 15 with Chivas.

Despite attempts by both teams to break the tie, the score did not move again. Alexis Vega, once again was decisive so that the Chivas would not let the necessary units escape. Although the result was not favourable, the ex-gunner of the Red Devils of Toluca has been more constant in his appearances and he is showing a face that he rarely showed last season.

At the end of the meeting, Chivas consolidated in the eighth position, While Querétaro did it in position 11. Marcelo Michel Leaño’s men will seek their first victory when they visit FC Juárez on matchday 4. For their part, Leonardo Ramos’ men will try when they host the Puebla side.

